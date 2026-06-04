Anti-Jewish offenses constituted over three-fifths of all verified hate crimes across New York City last month, according to newly published New York Police Department statistics cited by JNS on Wednesday.

The numbers present a sharp contrast to a broader downward trend in municipal lawlessness.

The NYPD disclosed that primary criminal offenses plummeted by 10.6% this May relative to the corresponding month in the preceding year.

Conversely, authenticated hate-fueled offenses skyrocketed by 74.4% compared to the prior year, climbing to 68 validated incidents from the 39 logged in May 2025. The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force processed 98 initial complaints during the month, concluding that 68 fulfilled the statutory criteria mandated for hate crime prosecution under state legislation.

Jewish citizens were the focused victims in 41 of those validated offenses, generating 60.3% of the citywide aggregate despite making up approximately 10% of the local population, according to JNS.

This specific metric indicates a 71% escalation from the 24 anti-Jewish crimes verified during May 2025.

“It underscores the fact that we have a lot more to do to ensure the safety and inclusion of all New Yorkers, including Jews, who continue to be the number one target," Mark Treyger, CEO of the Jewish Community Relations Council of New York, told JNS. “We need additional proactive work at more community-building efforts."

Treyger highlighted a May 11 anti-Israel assembly stationed outside a synagogue within Brooklyn's Midwood sector, which dissolved into violence as demonstrators paraded down residential blocks shouting demands for an intifada.

Cumulatively for the current year, verified hate crimes have risen by 8.6%, with 265 cases logged through May compared to 244 during the identical timeframe in 2025. Out of that year-to-date total, 152 were directed at Jewish individuals.