An incendiary device was set off outside a federal building in Lower Manhattan on Monday morning, with the suspect taken into custody, the FBI said.

The FBI New York Joint Terrorism Task Force is investigating the incident, which occurred outside 26 Federal Plaza, a building that houses several federal agencies, including Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the FBI.

Authorities responded to reports of an explosion and fire near the building at around 8:30 a.m. The FDNY said the fire appeared to have been caused by fireworks. Officials said two people were taken to a hospital with minor injuries, while another person was treated at the scene and declined further medical attention.

Law enforcement sources said the device was placed in a cart that included fireworks and other materials. A sign on the cart reportedly read “ICE off our streets."

The suspect was also found with what appeared to be realistic-looking airsoft rifles, according to preliminary information from investigators. Authorities said no shots were fired.

Video from the scene showed heavy smoke outside the building as officers responded and detained a man. The NYPD Bomb Squad examined the cart as a precaution.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.