מעצר החשוד בהתעללות בכלב דוברות המשטרה

Judea and Samaria District police officers arrested a 16-year-old youth, a resident of Ma’ale Adumim, on suspicion of brutally abusing a dog in the village of Atara in the Samaria region about two weeks ago.

The investigation was opened by the district’s integrated task-force headquarters following documentation circulated on social media showing the suspect allegedly striking the animal.

The suspect had been on the run for the past two weeks while police investigators collected evidence and carried out intensive investigative actions aimed at identifying him and locating him for arrest.

The arrest was carried out during a targeted operation by detectives from the Judea and Samaria District Central Unit (YAMAR) and officers from the Samaria Yasam unit, who used a variety of technological means to locate the teenager.

After his arrest, the suspect was taken for questioning at the district’s task-force headquarters. Later today, the minor is expected to be brought before a court, where police will request an extension of his detention in order to complete the investigation.

The Israel Police emphasized that it would act with zero tolerance toward any form of violence, both against humans and animals, and stressed that it treats such cases with the utmost seriousness.