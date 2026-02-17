אדם וכלבו נסחפו בנחל שניר וחולצו כב"ה צפון

Fire and Rescue teams from the Galil-Golan station rescued a man and his dog on Tuesday afternoon after they became stranded on the banks of the Hatzbani Stream (Snir) and were swept away by strong currents, due to challenging terrain conditions.

Due to the intensity of the current and the complexity of the area, rescue forces were required to transfer the man and his dog safely from one bank to the other.

Firefighters used specialized swift-water rescue equipment, reached the pair, and evacuated them safely to the opposite bank.

Incident commander Senior Fire Officer Roi Finish said, “Upon arrival, we identified a man and his dog on the stream bank, unable to cross safely because of the strong current. Firefighters and Flame Unit rescuers carried out a professional rescue operation using ropes and designated equipment, transferring them to safe ground."

Israel Fire and Rescue Services once again reminded hikers not to cross streams or flowing water sources without proper familiarity with the terrain and in unregulated areas, as water currents can be deceptive and dangerous.