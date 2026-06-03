The National Security Ministry announced that 180 streets in Eilat have been designated as eligible for personal firearms licenses as part of the expanded firearms reform led by National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir.

The decision was made following a professional review and staff work conducted by the Israel Police and officials in the Firearms Licensing and Supervision Division. Residents of the designated streets will now be able to apply for firearms licenses, subject to meeting the legal criteria and requirements.

Eilat is the 100th locality to join the expanded reform since the beginning of 2026. The southern city joins dozens of cities, communities and regional councils that have already been designated as eligible areas for submitting applications for personal firearms licenses.

According to figures released by the National Security Ministry, more than 260,000 citizens have received private firearms licenses since the reform was expanded.

Ben Gvir welcomed the move, saying, "Eilat is the 100th locality to join the firearms reform this year, and this is a significant milestone in the continuation of the revolution we are leading."

He added, "After October 7, everyone understands that weapons in the right hands save lives. The residents of Eilat, like every law-abiding citizen in the State of Israel, have a basic right to defend themselves, their families and their surroundings. We will continue to expand the reform and strengthen personal security."