A group of senior rabbis affiliated with the Torat Ha'aretz HaTova organization has signed a strongly worded letter opposing what they describe as an expansion of judicial authority into matters of security, the military, and the Jewish character of the State of Israel.

The letter was drafted following a special meeting and extensive discussion held several days ago at the home of the organization's president, Rabbi Yaakov Ariel. According to the rabbis, the gathering was convened out of concern for "the character and security of the State of Israel" in light of recent developments.

In the letter, the rabbis sharply criticize what they view as increasing judicial intervention beyond the courts' legal authority, arguing that such involvement undermines the status quo and affects critical areas of public life. They contend that court rulings on security, social issues, and state governance carry significant consequences beyond the legal sphere.

"The court's intervention in matters of security, halakha, society, and the management of state affairs constitutes an overreach of its authority and a violation of the status quo," the rabbis wrote. They warned that such rulings "endanger the lives of soldiers, harm the social fabric of Israeli society, and create internal conflict that constitutes a grave national danger."

The rabbis also expressed full support for the independence of the Chief Rabbinate, describing it as the supreme halakhic authority under Israeli law and accepted Jewish tradition. They argued that the judiciary lacks the authority to intervene in its decisions and stated that, according to their interpretation of Jewish law, rulings that contradict the Chief Rabbinate's directives should not be followed.

A significant portion of the letter addresses judicial decisions and policies related to gender integration in combat units and maneuvering formations within the IDF.

The rabbis strongly opposed the integration of female soldiers into the Armored Corps, describing the move as a serious violation of Jewish law. Citing a biblical verse regarding the sanctity of military camps, they argued that "mixing male and female soldiers in the Armored Corps is a severe Torah prohibition" and claimed that it could negatively affect operational readiness.

Beyond the religious considerations, the rabbis expressed concern about the potential impact on military recruitment and national security. They warned that expanding such policies to additional field units could discourage religious and traditionally observant soldiers from serving in combat roles.

"There is a serious concern that this move will expand and severely harm all field corps as well," the letter states. The rabbis argued that such developments could prevent thousands of religious and traditionally observant soldiers from pursuing meaningful military service and could ultimately undermine the IDF's effectiveness.