Amid the firestorm surrounding the pilot program to integrate female combat tankers in the Armored Corps, the IDF is considering redefining one of the artillery brigades as a gender-specific brigade intended for men only, while the others would remain mixed-gender.

According to a report by Yishai Elmakies in Makor Rishon, the move is being considered as part of a broader initiative related to the Artillery Corps and the reserves.

According to the report, the consideration stems from Chief Artillery Officer Brigadier General Ehud Bibi's desire to bring yeshiva students back to the corps and replenish the reserves system. The purpose of the move is to contend with the current manpower challenges.

The report also notes that the reasons for the move include the lack of reservists in some positions, as female reservists remain in service for fewer years. Additionally, there is a delay in integrating the SIGMA 155 howitzer system, which relies on fewer troops.

Along with this, it was noted that about a year ago, Arutz Sheva-Israel National News reported on internal discussions in the Artillery Corps indicating a similar direction. Since then, the Chief Artillery Officer has been replaced, and now it appears that the trend is sharpening and gaining renewed momentum.