Brig. Gen. Yisrael Shomer, head of the Operations Division in the IDF, was questioned on suspicion of morality-related offenses that were allegedly committed through the exploitation of his position and in violation of military regulations.

Following the investigation, he was removed from his position pending the completion of the examination of the allegations. Since the morning hours, an officer with the rank of colonel has been serving as his replacement.

The officer, who held one of the most sensitive and central positions in the IDF, had recently been mentioned as a possible candidate for promotion to the rank of major general.

The IDF announced that the head of the Operations Directorate, Major General Itzik Cohen, accepted Brig. Gen. Shomer's request to end his role and retire from the IDF “for personal reasons." The request was submitted for approval to the Chief of Staff, Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir, who approved the retirement with immediate effect.

The IDF stated that until a permanent replacement is appointed, the role will be filled by the head of the Planning Department in the Operations Directorate, identified only as Colonel A.

The investigation is being conducted by the Military Police Criminal Investigation Division, and at this stage, no additional details regarding the suspicions have been released.