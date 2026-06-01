The Israeli Supreme Court (sitting as the High Court of Justice) rejected on Monday afternoon the petitions filed against the appointment of Roman Gofman as head of the Mossad.

Following the court's ruling, the appointment will proceed as planned without further delays. Gofman is expected to officially assume his new position as director of Israel's intelligence agency as early as tomorrow.

Gofman was approved twice by the Grunis Committee, the advisory committee responsible for reviewing appointments to senior public positions. After its initial approval, the committee was instructed to reconsider the matter following a Supreme Court decision.

The majority of the committee members concluded in their opinion that no flaw had been found in Major General Gofman's integrity and that the additional materials presented to them had substantially and significantly reinforced their view. The committee's chairman, Asher Grunis, remained in the minority, maintaining his opposition to the appointment.

Before the second hearing, the justices noted deficiencies in the committee's previous work, including its failure to review relevant contemporaneous documents and the absence of direct testimony from individuals involved in the matter.

As a result, the committee was instructed to complete its examination and submit an updated and reasoned opinion to the court. According to the Supreme Court's decision, the committee was required to hear testimony from Uri Elmakias as well as Brigadier General "J" regarding the affidavit he had submitted and the attached appendix.

The court also ruled that after hearing the testimonies, Major General Gofman would be given an opportunity to supplement his own response before the committee members.

The justices clarified that the committee would have sole discretion to summon additional individuals if necessary to complete its review. In their decision, they emphasized that the proceedings would be conducted according to the committee's standard procedures and that all participants would appear personally before the committee and answer its questions without legal representatives present.