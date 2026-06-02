סער חונך את השגרירות החדשה בפיג'י צילום: דוברות משרד החוץ

Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar officially inaugurated Israel’s new embassy in Fiji this morning (Tuesday), in a move marking the expansion of Israel’s presence in a strategic region in the Pacific Ocean.

The opening of the embassy in Suva, Fiji’s capital, follows a direct continuation of the country’s dramatic move last September, when Fiji opened its official embassy in Jerusalem.

This is the fourth new embassy inaugurated by Foreign Minister Sa’ar in less than a year and a half, following the opening of missions in Moldova, Zambia, and Estonia.

Fiji is considered one of the most consistent and prominent supporters of Israel in the international arena, and has even actively intervened in support of Jerusalem’s position in complex proceedings at the International Court of Justice in The Hague.

The Foreign Ministry emphasizes that the new embassy has a broader geopolitical significance beyond relations with Fiji alone. The country is seen as a leading regional power among Pacific island nations, and the mission in Suva will function as a regional embassy serving Fiji and nine additional island nations across the Pacific Ocean region.

Ahead of the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Foreign Minister Sa’ar and Fiji’s Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka held a diplomatic meeting and a joint press conference. Rabuka expressed unequivocal support for Israel and its right to self-defense, stating: “The physical presence of the new embassy will have tremendous significance. This is the beginning of a golden era between the countries."

“Our discussions have shown that the friendship between Fiji and Israel is not merely symbolic or historical-it is dynamic," Prime Minister Rabuka stressed. “It adapts to today’s realities, to the evolving issues of our time, and looks toward the future with a clear-eyed perspective. Israel has the right to defend itself against terrorism."

Foreign Minister Sa’ar praised Fiji’s diplomatic courage and its steadfast support for Israel during challenging periods at the UN and in The Hague. Sa’ar told Rabuka that by making his historic decision to locate his country’s embassy in Israel’s capital, he had “placed a stone in the ancient walls of Jerusalem and in its living history."