President Isaac today (Tuesday) Herzog received the diplomatic credentials of the new Ambassadors to Israel of Fiji and Thailand in formal ceremonies at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem.

Upon receiving the diplomatic credentials of the first-ever resident Ambassador of Fiji to Israel, Mr. Jesoni Vitusagavulu, President Herzog congratulated Fiji on its historic decision to open an embassy in Jerusalem as a significant step in the development of bilateral relations between Israel and Fiji.

Earlier, President Herzog received the diplomatic credentials of the new Ambassador of Thailand, Mr. Boonyarit Vichienpuntu. President Herzog praised the strong relations between Israel and Thailand and cited new opportunities for cooperation in the fields of innovation, agriculture, and tourism.

In his remarks at the ceremony, President Herzog said, “I am honored to welcome the first-ever Ambassador of Fiji to Israel in Jerusalem. This is a fantastic moment, and we are very moved. Fiji is a dear friend of Israel, and we pray for and love your country. The future of so many important global issues depends on the Pacific region, including in the maritime sphere, climate, and energy."

Ambassador Vitusagavulu of Fiji conveyed the best wishes of the people of Fiji to Israel, saying "I am honored to be the first resident Ambassador of Fiji to Israel. We share our prayers for security and peace for Israel, and we stand together with Israel."

Welcoming Ambassador Vichienpuntu of Thailand to Israel, President Herzog stated, “Israelis love Thailand. During the war, due to the tragedies that occurred, Thai citizens resident in Israel became a part of our family. There are many opportunities to enhance our bilateral relations in so many spheres, including economic ties, science and technology, and tourism."