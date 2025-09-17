Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, today (Wednesday), at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, hosted Fijian Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

During the meeting, Prime Minister thanked his Fijian counterpart for his steadfast support and stand alongside the State of Israel, and discussed regional diplomatic and security issues with him.

Prime Minister Netanyahu and his wife were invited by Fijian Prime Minister Rabuka to visit Fiji.

Following the meeting, the two leaders will go to the festive opening of the Fijian Embassy in Jerusalem, Israel's capital.