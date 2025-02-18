The Republic of Fiji will open an embassy in Jerusalem, making it the seventh nation to do so.

Before Fiji, the US, Guatemala, Honduras, Kosovo, Papua New Guinea, and Paraguay all opened embassies in Jerusalem.

Fiji's PM, Sitinevi Rabuka, had declared his intention to do so in 2023, although the move was only confirmed recently due to the approval process in the Fiji government.

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar tweeted: "I commend the Republic of Fiji's government for its historic decision to open an embassy in Jerusalem, the eternal capital of the Jewish people. Thank you, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, friend of Israel. Thank you Fiji!"