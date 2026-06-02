A high-stakes telephone conversation between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu deteriorated into a volatile, profanity-laced confrontation on Monday, according to accounts provided to Axios by two American officials and an additional briefed source.

The explosive clash was triggered after Iran threatened earlier in the day to walk away from diplomatic negotiations with the United States in protest of Israel's military operations in Lebanon.

Seeking to salvage the delicate diplomatic backchannel, Trump aggressively halted Israel's looming plans to launch airstrikes against Beirut. Sources stated that during the exchange, the American president branded Netanyahu as "crazy" and castigated him for exhibiting deep ingratitude.

According to one US official, Trump warned Netanyahu that executing threats to bombard the Lebanese capital would only exacerbate Israel's growing international isolation. Two sources further disclosed that Trump explicitly reminded the Prime Minister of his past political backing during Netanyahu's high-profile corruption trial, asserting he played a critical role in keeping him out of custody.

The US official summarized the president's blunt remarks to Netanyahu during the call, claiming that Trump told the Prime Minister, "You're f***ing crazy. You'd be in prison if it weren't for me. I'm saving your a**. Everybody hates you now. Everybody hates Israel because of this."

A second individual briefed on the discussion corroborated the furious tone, noting that Trump was visibly enraged and at one point shouted, "What the f**k are you doing?"

Officials clarified that while the US president recognized Israel's inherent right to defend itself against ongoing rocket fire from Hezbollah, he believed Netanyahu's recent maneuvers - including a broadened ground incursion in southern Lebanon - had crossed into a disproportionate escalation.

While the two leaders have navigated turbulent phone conversations in the past, they have traditionally maintained tight synchronization regarding Iran and regional strategy. However, an official described this specific exchange as one of the absolute worst calls between Trump and Netanyahu since the president's return to the White House.

The irritation gripping the Oval Office appeared fundamentally driven by fears that Netanyahu's unilateral battlefield decisions were on the verge of imploding Washington's sensitive negotiations with Tehran. Shortly after hanging up, Trump sought to project stability, posting on Truth Social that the Iranian talks were "continuing, at a rapid pace."

Following the call, Netanyahu released an official statement saying he had informed Trump that Israel would strike Beirut targets if Hezbollah's provocations persisted, while maintaining ongoing ground operations in southern Lebanon.

"Our position remains the same," Netanyahu wrote.

Later, Trump posted another message to Truth Social in which he thanked Netanyahu for halting the Beirut attack and expressed hope that the ceasefire in Lebanon will last “for eternity".

“I had a conversation with Bibi Netanyahu today, asking him not to go into a major raid of Beirut, Lebanon. He turned his Troops around. Thank you Bibi!" wrote Trump in a post on Truth Social.

He added, “I also had a conversation with Representatives of the Leaders of Hezbollah, and they agreed to stop shooting at Israel, and its soldiers. Likewise, Israel agreed to stop shooting at them. Let’s see how long that lasts - Hopefully it will be for ETERNITY!"

Behind the scenes, however, American officials painted a vastly different picture of capitulation. The second US official claimed that Trump completely "steamrolled" the Prime Minister during the encounter. According to that official's account, Netanyahu ultimately yielded to the pressure, responding with: "OK, OK, just make sure everything is taken care of."

Netanyahu's office declined to respond to inquiries requesting comment on the matter.