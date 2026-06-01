Tehran is preparing to submit a fresh round of modifications to a preliminary agreement with Washington following US President Donald Trump’s recent demands for stricter conditions in the text, Iran’s Tasnim news agency reported on Sunday, citing an individual familiar with the ongoing negotiations.

The media outlet, which maintains close ties to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and hard-line factions within the Iranian government, reported that the indirect negotiation process remains active.

“Iran will make its own revisions to the text, and nothing is final yet," the unnamed source stated.

In addition to confirming the continued diplomatic back-and-forth, the Iranian source reiterated Tehran’s previous ultimatums regarding the potential collapse of the talks. The source emphasized that the Islamic Republic is strategically ready to return to open conflict if the two nations fail to reach a mutual diplomatic resolution.

“Iran is fully prepared for a situation in which there are no understandings," the source warned, according to Tasnim.

The Iranian report follows an Axios report which said that Trump has requested several targeted modifications to the preliminary diplomatic accord hammered out by American and Iranian negotiators.

The directives were issued during a high-stakes meeting inside the White House Situation Room on Friday, according to the report.

In its original draft, the memorandum of understanding bound Iran to a generalized commitment to forgo the pursuit of a nuclear weapon, but lacked concrete concessions beyond that vow. The existing framework outlines a 60-day diplomatic window to negotiate subsequent nuclear restrictions and corresponding American sanctions relief. The immediate priorities for those future talks were slated to be the disposal of Iran's enriched uranium reserves and caps on future refinement.

The president is now actively seeking to front-load and refine those specific parameters, said the sources cited by Axios.

Trump said in an interview with his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, which aired on Fox News on Saturday night that the US will get what it wants from Iran.

Trump added that he is in no hurry to reach a deal with Iran and once again stressed that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon.

“We've defeated their military, essentially defeated their military. I would rather get a deal because we can open the strait immediately upon signing. The one guarantee that I have to have is that there will be no nuclear weapons," he stressed.