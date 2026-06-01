Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday mourned Staff Sergeant Adam Tzarfati, who was killed by a Hezbollah explosive drone in southern Lebanon.

"Together with all citizens of Israel, my wife and I send our heartfelt condolences to the family of Maglan unit fighter, Staff Sergeant Adam Tzarfati, of blessed memory, who fell in southern Lebanon," Netanyahu said.

"Adam, of blessed memory, a brave commando fighter, fell in battle after our forces took control of the Beaufort ridge. He fought with courage and heroism to defend our cities and towns against the Hezbollah terrorist organization.

"We share in his family's profound grief and pray for the full recovery of our wounded from this difficult incident."

Netanyahu added, "I salute our heroic fighters who are currently deep in the field to protect the security of Israel, and will continue to do so until the mission is complete. May his memory be a blessing."

During the incident in which Staff Sergeant Adam Tzarfati fell, three other soldiers who were in a building nearby were injured: one soldier was severely injured, and two additional soldiers were lightly injured.

All three soldiers were evacuated to receive medical treatment at a hospital. Their families have been notified.