An unverified report on Sunday sparked intense speculation regarding a possible governance crisis in Tehran, with opposition-affiliated media claiming that Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has requested to step down, prompting immediate and furious denials from regime officials.

The initial disclosure, published Sunday evening by the opposition-aligned Iran International, cited a single, unconfirmed source alleging that Pezeshkian transmitted a formal resignation letter to the office of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei.

According to the report, the communication featured extraordinarily blunt criticism, with the president warning that the administrative machinery of the state had “effectively gone off the official tracks."

Iran International further detailed claims from the letter asserting that central nodes of state power have fallen under the absolute dominion of a specific faction of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commanders. Pezeshkian allegedly argued that his administration has been systematically sidelined from critical national policy decisions, leaving him incapable of steering the government or executing his constitutional mandates.

While Iran International noted it remains uncertain whether the Supreme Leader will accept the resignation, the network framed the letter as evidence of a widening fracture within the highest echelons of the regime.

The Iranian government and state-aligned media apparatus launched a swift and aggressive counter-offensive to discredit the claims. The state-run Tasnim news agency published a rebuttal from "an informed government source" to dispel the rumors.

“Iran International is a factory for producing lies about Pezeshkian and others," the state source asserted to Tasnim. “this anti-Iranian media outlet is a factory for producing lies about Iran, and therefore no one believes its rumors."

The official claimed that Pezeshkian remains actively engaged in his executive responsibilities, describing him as "busy working" with all scheduled itineraries proceeding as planned. The source went on to allege a dual intelligence motive behind the dissemination of the report, stating the rumors were designed “to create news in order to obtain security information for the Mossad and the CIA," as well as “to sow discord and break social cohesion in Iran."

Supplementing the state media pushback, Mehdi Tabatabai, an adviser to the Iranian president, issued a public statement on social media to reinforce the administration's stability.

“The gossip of the foreign network is a continuation of previous ridiculous media games. They published their wish instead of reality. President Pezeshkian will not retreat from serving the people, just as the Iranian nation will not turn back from the path of solidarity and resistance," Tabatabai wrote.