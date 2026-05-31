Former Knesset member Eli Goldschmidt, who previously served as chairman of the Labor Party faction, has come to the defense of Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, arguing that the criticism directed at Smotrich over proposed tax benefits for Judea and Samaria is, in his words, “disgraceful."

“I am not one of Bezalel Smotrich’s admirers or supporters. I have quite a bit of criticism regarding his policies and worldview," Goldschmidt said. “But what the local authority heads in the north did to him over the past week is simply unfair-just because he wanted to add tax benefits in Judea and Samaria at a rate similar to what was recently granted to Ashkelon-7 percent."

He stressed that the proposal would not come at the expense of northern communities.

“If you are demanding assistance-and justifiably so-the government should help you in every way, especially in light of the difficult war against Hezbollah," he said.

Goldschmidt continued: “But from there to denying those same benefits to other people living in the same country, in a very dangerous region, where so many have paid with their lives and suffered injuries over the years because of Palestinian terrorism in Judea and Samaria, simply in order to gain politically from it-that is as if we learned absolutely nothing from October 7."

Referring to the Hamas attack, he added: “On that cursed day, many residents of the communities in Judea and Samaria grabbed their weapons and rushed to the Gaza border region to save people who were at the Nova festival. Some of them paid with their lives or suffered severe injuries."

Goldschmidt said that the solidarity displayed after the attack unfortunately proved short-lived.

“There was solidarity, and sadly, it lasted only a short time from the other side," he said. “If today, two and a half years later, we have not learned how important that solidarity is among all of us-especially among those who live in dangerous areas-then I am deeply saddened and pained."

He argued that local leaders should have thought more carefully before publicly opposing the measure.

“I think local leaders should have thought twice before acting this way. Because next time, another leader may make a political calculation about whom to help and whom not to help-and that must not happen."

“We are all brothers and partners in this country," Goldschmidt concluded. “It was an unnecessary, disgraceful, and inappropriate act."