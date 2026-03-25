A major miracle occurred early Wednesday morning in Kiryat Shmona, when the life of a 5-year-old child was saved thanks to his parents' courage and wise decision-making.

As a result of a nearby rocket impact, damage was caused to a residential home in Kiryat Shmona after the powerful blast wave shattered the glass window in the children’s room.

A video released by the Kiryat Shmona municipality shows glass shards which landed directly on the child’s bed, with one shard even landing on the pillow where he sleeps every night.

The child’s life was saved because his parents had decided to move him to sleep in the bomb shelter even before the siren sounded, due to concerns about rocket fire. This prevented what could have been a serious tragedy if the child had been sleeping in his regular bed at the time of the explosion.

Visiting the scene, Kiryat Shmona municipal spokesman Doron Shnaper stressed, “This is the reality for the residents of Kiryat Shmona, this is the reality for the children of Kiryat Shmona. Every day is a new miracle. It’s important that everyone knows how the children and residents of Kiryat Shmona live here."