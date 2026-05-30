A Greek national appeared before Westminster Magistrates' Court on Friday following an intensive counter-terrorism investigation into a sophisticated, state-sponsored espionage operation targeting an independent Iranian journalist in the United Kingdom.

According to the BBC, federal prosecutors detailed how the 46-year-old allegedly utilized a hidden camera concealed inside a sock to conduct hostile surveillance against a media professional working for the London-based television network Iran International, which is affiliated with the Iranian opposition.

The clandestine device, discovered during his second visit to the UK in May, was reportedly engineered to beam collected data "to persons unknown abroad".

The suspect, a German resident who was born in Georgia, stands accused of receiving foreign financial backing to orchestrate the domestic spying operation. The Crown Prosecution Service believes the intelligence network behind the plot is directly linked to the Iranian state.

According to prosecutor Lee Ingham, the defendant executed two separate reconnaissance deployments to the UK. The initial operation spanned from April 16 to April 21, followed by a secondary mission between May 12 and May 16. During these trips, he allegedly photographed and filmed vehicle registration plates and residential addresses connected to the targeted reporter.

The suspect's espionage campaign was brought to an abrupt halt on May 16, when officers from Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP) London intercepted and arrested him in West Sussex. The magistrate remanded the man in custody ahead of his next scheduled appearance at the Old Bailey on June 19.

The high-stakes arrest underscores an escalating climate of foreign intimidation targeting dissident figures on British soil. Commander Helen Flanagan, the head of CTP London, addressed the wider geopolitical implications of the case prior to the court hearing.

"We know this may cause concern for many people here in the UK, and particularly those working in Persian-language media," Commander Flanagan stated.

Flanagan added that specialized units are actively dispensing tactical advice and security infrastructure to vulnerable targets, including "the specific individual and organisation linked to this investigation", though police clarified that a broader threat to the general public is not suspected at this time.

The espionage plot marks the latest in a series of hostile actions directed at Iran International. In April, three individuals were criminally charged after attempting an arson attack against Iran International's corporate headquarters in north-west London. A radical Islamist group calling itself Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamiya - which boasts potential ties to Tehran - claimed responsibility for the firebombing, though investigators have yet to verify the claim.

In March 2024, one of Iran International’s presenters was stabbed outside his London home in an attack investigated by counter-terrorism police.

The channel temporarily relocated its operations from London to Washington in February 2023 following intelligence warnings of state-backed threats.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)