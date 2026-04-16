An attempted attack near the London studios of Iran International, which is affiliated with the Iranian opposition, has heightened concerns over what the broadcaster says is a growing campaign of intimidation targeting its staff.

A suspicious vehicle was denied entry at the main entrance of its site on the evening of Wednesday, April 15. Shortly afterward, incendiary devices were thrown into the car park of a neighboring building just meters from its studios.

“Our security team responded immediately, and the police and fire brigade arrived shortly afterwards. We are grateful to them for their swift response," Iran International’s editorial board said in a statement.

Footage posted to social media appeared to show the aftermath of the attack.

London’s Metropolitan Police said on Thursday that three people aged 16, 19 and 21 had been arrested in connection with the incident.

Police said the case is not currently being treated as terrorism but is being investigated by Counter Terrorism Policing London.

The incident comes amid a sharp increase in threats and pressure directed at Iran International journalists and their families, particularly following the recent war involving Iran.

The channel temporarily relocated its operations from London to Washington in February 2023 following intelligence warnings of state-backed threats.

In March 2024, one of its presenters was stabbed outside his London home in an attack investigated by counter-terrorism police.

Meanwhile, an Islamist group with possible links to Iran claimed responsibility for the Iran International attack, as well two other attacks in north London, according to the BBC.

Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamiya - The Islamic Movement of the People of the Right Hand - made the unsubstantiated claim by posting videos on social media.