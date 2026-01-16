Babak Itzhaki, an Israeli-Iranian reporter for the anti-regime news outlet Iran International, believes that, at least for the moment, there is not enough momentum for an American strike on Iran to topple the regime. He also noted that the window of opportunity for a successful pinpoint attack has already closed.

According to Itzhaki, such a strike would not lead to any real results in Iran other than another round of missiles on Israel.

He also noted that while the world was focusing on US President Donald Trump's changing opinions, the Iranian Regime's repression mechanisms gradually gained control over the protests. He claimed that after the regime's violence against protests, widespread arrests continue, and the regime is gaining power in the streets.

In conclusion, Yitzhaki wrote that it is first necessary to wait for the internet to be reopened in Iran to understand what is happening on the ground. According to him, if an attack option is chosen to drive the public into the streets and bring about the fall of the regime, it would have to be a broad and prolonged strike, including targeting all symbols of governance, from the Supreme Leader’s residence to the parliament.