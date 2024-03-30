A presenter for the London-based Iran International news channel has been repeatedly stabbed outside his home in the city's south, his channel said on Friday, according to the BBC.

Iran International, which reported extensively in 2022 on anti-government protests in Iran, said Pouria Zeraati, 36, was attacked by a group.

The Metropolitan Police said an investigation had been launched into a stabbing in south London, adding the victim was stable in hospital.

"A scene is in place and police are working to understand the circumstances," a Met spokesman said, adding that no arrests have been made thus far.

Iran International is a media platform for the Iranian opposition and is known to have ties to the Saudi Arabian royal family. Saudi Arabia is Iran’s regional foe.

Nearly 18 months ago, the outlets became one of the main providers of news during the wave of anti-government protests in Iran. Those protests broke out after the death of Mahsa Amini, who died while in police custody after being arrested for violating the country’s strict dress code for women.

In November 2022, two British-Iranian journalists from the channel were warned by police of a possible risk to their lives, according to the BBC.

An armed police presence was stationed near the channel's studios, and concrete barriers were placed outside the building.

Last February, Iran International said it had moved its broadcasts to Washington “to protect the safety of its journalists” after being targeted by Tehran.

Operations resumed at a new location in London last September, noted the BBC.

