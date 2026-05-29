A special wedding took place Thursday night at the “Sde Ephraim" farm in western Binyamin, when Yosef Chaim Zion, critically wounded in Kibbutz Be’eri during the October 7 massacre, married his bride, Nishmat.

Following the severe injury, one of Yosef Chaim’s legs was amputated, and he was forced to undergo a long and highly complex rehabilitation process that included a series of surgeries, as well as a period in which he was sedated and ventilated in the hospital for many days.

Despite the complex injury, the groom did not allow his physical limitation to stop him during the moving ceremony: He stood under the chuppah (wedding canopy) with the help of crutches and broke the glass with his one leg.

The officiating rabbi, Rabbi Uzi Sharbaf, moved the many participants when he addressed them during the ceremony, saying under the chuppah: “Know that this hero standing before you - one of his legs is worth a thousand legs of ordinary people."