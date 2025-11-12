Former Chief Rabbi David Lau presided over the wedding ceremony of Israeli singer Noa Noa Kirel and Israel National Team and Hamburger SV goalkeeper Daniel Peretz.

During the ceremony, Rabbi Lau blessed the couple and put a smile on everyone's face when he stressed the historical connection between the couple's professions."

"Noa is a member of a Levite family," Rabbi Lau stated. "In the Temple, the Levites had two jobs: one was to guard the gates, and the second was to sing. So here is our couple: guardians of the gate (goal) and singers, for a long life and good health."

Originally, Rabbi David's father, Rabbi Meir Lau, was supposed to preside over the ceremony, but since he felt unwell, his son came instead.