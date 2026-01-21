In just 30 days, Faige Gabbai is supposed to walk down the aisle. But right now, she has no apartment secured, no refrigerator, no oven - not even a bed for her future home.

Her parents desperately want to help. But one of Faige's younger siblings is seriously ill, requiring constant hospital visits and treatments that have already cost over 25,000 shekels in the past year alone. Every spare moment and every spare shekel goes toward keeping one child alive.

Faige works an entry-level job during the day and babysits every evening, doing everything possible to support herself. Still, her combined earnings barely cover daily expenses. Preparing even the most modest wedding? Completely beyond reach.

"I know how much they wish they could help me", Faige shares. "That makes it harder, not easier."

Her parents spend their days rushing between work and hospitals. The medical bills have swallowed everything - their savings, their energy, their ability to help their daughter begin married life with basic dignity.

What should be a time of joy has become a countdown filled with quiet fear. With the wedding just one month away, nothing is prepared. No modest apartment. No basic household items. Not even a plan for how the young couple will start their life together.

Asking her parents is impossible. Not because they wouldn't want to - but because they simply cannot. Their lives are consumed by medical appointments, by survival, by the crushing weight of keeping their sick child stable.

And so Faige turns to the Jewish community with humility and pain, asking for help to do something fundamental: get married with dignity and begin building a bayit ne'eman b'Yisrael without drowning in debt from day one.

The window to help is painfully short. In 30 days, Faige will either walk to her chuppah with hope - or with the burden of knowing she's starting married life with nothing.

