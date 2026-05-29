The British Museum has officially rescheduled an academic presentation on ancient Jewish history after previously pausing the event due to intelligence suggesting a coordinated effort by ticket holders to hijack the venue, JNS reported Thursday.

The lecture, which is a centerpiece of the institution's Jewish Culture Month, has been revitalized following intense public scrutiny over safety.

Paul Collins, who oversees the British Museum’s Department of the Middle East as its keeper, is now confirmed to present his lecture, titled “Ancient Israel and Judah in the British Museum," sometime this June.

In a statement outlining the updated logistics, museum administrators predicted a surge in public interest and announced a digital component to expand the presentation's reach.

“We expect a strong demand and will also offer a livestream to make the event accessible to a wider audience," the museum stated.

The institution also addressed the underlying tensions that forced the scheduling adjustment, emphasizing that it is implementing strict operational safeguards to protect both the speaker and the public.

“A respectful and secure environment for our visitors, speakers and colleagues remain our highest priority, and we are working closely with all relevant teams to ensure robust arrangements are in place, as would be expected for an event of this nature," the museum stated. “Exploring and understanding history lies at the heart of the British Museum’s mission."

The educational talk was originally slated to take place on Thursday within the museum's designated BP Lecture Theatre. However, earlier in the week, administrators issued an administrative hold after revealing that a “significant proportion" of individuals who had successfully reserved tickets were actively intending to “deliberately disrupt the event."

The initial decision to postpone the event drew criticism from local Jewish organizations, but Thursday’s decision to reschedule was met with praise from The Board of Deputies of British Jews.

“We welcome the British Museum’s update on their event related to Jewish Culture Month," the group wrote.

The postponement and rescheduling come amid a sharp rise in antisemitism in Britain, and specifically in London and the area. The cancellation by the museum occurred less than a month after two Orthodox Jewish men were stabbed in nearby Golders Green , and just days after another Jewish man was assaulted in the same neighborhood simply because he was overheard speaking Hebrew.