World Jewish Congress Israel President Sylvan Adams launched a scathing attack on the United Nations and Secretary-General António Guterres following the decision to add Israeli entities to a UN blacklist related to sexual violence in conflict zones.

“The United Nations has lost any shred of legitimacy on the global stage. It has become nothing more than a subsidiary of the Muslim Brotherhood," Adams declared in a sharply worded statement released Thursday.

Adams accused the UN leadership of abandoning moral credibility and aligning itself with anti-Israel forces.

“Under the morally bankrupt leadership of António Guterres, the UN has traded its soul for Qatari wealth. By adding Israeli entities to a ‘blacklist’ of sexual violence, Guterres has created a baseless, caustic equivalency between a democratic state fighting for its survival and the world’s most depraved terror organizations," he said.

The businessman and pro-Israel advocate also harshly criticized the evidentiary basis for the UN move, singling out reporting by the New York Times.

“What is the ‘evidence’ for this blood libel? A flimsy, biased hit-piece by the New York Times - a serial peddler of false attacks against the Jewish State," Adams charged.

He argued that the allegations relied on unverified claims and contradictory testimony. “An article that failed to provide a single shred of verifiable proof, suggesting preposterous, and physiologically impossible examples, according to animal experts, of dog rape, all of which relied entirely on the inconsistent and changing ‘testimonies’ of our enemies. Utter nonsense."

Adams contrasted the allegations against Israel with what he described as the UN’s failure to adequately address Hamas atrocities committed during the October 7 massacre.

“To weaponize unverified claims while staying silent on the thoroughly and explicitly documented, horrific sexual atrocities committed by Hamas is an historic disgrace," he stated.

Directly addressing Guterres, Adams invoked the famous phrase “J’accuse."

“António Guterres: J’accuse! I accuse you! You have presided over the total hijacking of a once-honorable institution," he said. “By allowing the UN to be infiltrated and managed by the enemies of Western civilization, you have stripped it of every ounce of moral, ethical, and practical legitimacy."

Adams went on to accuse the UN of serving foreign ideological interests.

“The UN is now an immoral, empty shell - an arm of the anti-Western Muslim Brotherhood, backed by the enormous wealth of the Emir of Qatar, whose political goal is to disrupt our entire civilization and way of life," he said.

He concluded with a defiant message of support for Israel’s war effort and rejection of international condemnation.

“Israel will not stand trial, we will not be lectured, and we will certainly not be humiliated by a morally bankrupt institution that has sold its soul to the devil," Adams declared.

“We know exactly who we are. We know what we are fighting for. And we will NEVER apologize for defending our people."