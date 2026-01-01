United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres condemned Israel on Wednesday for its decision to ban electricity or water to facilities owned by the UN “Palestinian refugee” agency UNRWA, Reuters reported.

Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for Guterres, said the move would “further impede” the agency’s ability to operate and carry out its activities.

He added, “The Convention on the Privileges and Immunities of the United Nations remains applicable to UNRWA (United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East), its property and assets, and to its officials and other personnel. Property used by UNRWA is inviolable.”

Dujarric further stated that UNRWA is an “integral” part of the UN.

The comments come after the Knesset passed new legislation formally revoking diplomatic immunity for UNRWA and barring Israeli companies from supplying water or electricity to the agency’s institutions.

UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini condemned the move as “outrageous,” describing it on social media as “part of an ongoing, systematic campaign to discredit UNRWA and thereby obstruct the core role that the agency plays providing human-development assistance and services to Palestine refugees.”

UNRWA has long been criticized for its cooperation with the Hamas terrorist organization, which has been proven time and time again. That criticism has increased since Israel provided evidence in 2024 that UNRWA staff participated in the October 7, 2023 Hamas attacks.

Following the Israeli revelations, the UN formed a review group, headed by former French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, to look into the Israeli allegations.

The group said in its report that it found neutrality-related issues" in UNRWA but also claimed that Israel had yet to provide evidence for allegations that a significant number of its staff were members of terrorist organizations.

Emily Damari, a former Hamas hostage who was freed after 470 days in captivity, said that she was held at an UNRWA facility.

In April 2025, USAID revealed that the United Nations obstructed an investigation by the American government into the ties between UNRWA employees in Gaza and the Hamas terrorist organization.