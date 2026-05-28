Danon announces cutoff of relations with Secretary General Israeli Mission to the UN

Following UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' decision to include Israeli entities on the blacklist regarding sexual violence in conflict zones, Israel's Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, announced the freezing of relations with the UN Secretary-General's Office.

The ambassador announced today (Thursday) that the Israeli Mission to the UN will have no contact with the UN Secretary-General's Office as long as Guterres heads the organization.

Over the past year, Israel's Ambassador to the UN and the Israeli delegation held a series of meetings with UN representatives and provided documents, data, as well as a detailed response to all the allegations that were raised. Despite this, the UN Secretary-General chose to advance a political decision and include Israel alongside Hamas and terrorist organizations.

Israeli Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, said: "We are done with this UN Secretary-General. Guterres has put Israel on the same blacklist along with Hamas, ISIS and the most depraved terrorist organizations in the world. This is a moral disgrace that proves that Guterres has lost all credibility."