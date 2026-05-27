Tuesday's Security Cabinet meeting was laced with harsh exchanges of words between cabinet members amid the security situation in northern Israel and the ceasefire violations in Lebanon.

During the meeting, an argument ensued regarding the most effective courses of action against the Hezbollah terrorist organization and the Lebanese government. The ministers demanded that the current policy of restraint be reconsidered, given the continued harm caused to IDF forces and civilians.

Minister Eli Cohen stated, "It's weird that we need to be careful while they strike us during the ceasefire. They are the ones who are violating it, and we have to take it? The State of Israel has the full right to act."

Later in the meeting, Minister Miri Regev asked about the neighboring country's responsibility, pondering: "What is Lebanon doing against Hezbollah?" Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir answered: "They aren't doing anything. They have two Hezbollah ministers, that's the pinnacle of having a 'revolving door.'"

Minister Orit Strock joined the conversation and claimed that "we need to look for what hurts them." Defense Minister Israel Katz responded: "It hurts them when we take territory."

Ben-Gvir countered Katz's statement and proposed a more aggressive take: "It will hurt them when we slaughter the Daheih. We'll do there what we did in Rafah, and we'll move the population. I understand that some won't like it, but the red line is harming our soldiers and citizens."

Minister Avi Dichter addressed the military establishment's suggestions and noted that "we need to determine whether the measures the IDF is proposing are sufficient."

Minister Eli Cohen stressed the need to expand Israel's targets: "There is no choice but to hit both Hezbollah and the Lebanese government, so that they pay the price. Lebanon is a sovereign country, and it is responsible for what comes out of its territory. We have to hit their infrastructure."