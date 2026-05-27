Amid the growing threat posed by Hezbollah’s explosive drones - a threat that continues to cause significant damage while still lacking a comprehensive defensive solution - IDF Ground Forces Commander Nadav Lotan is expected to travel to the United States in the coming days on an urgent procurement mission.

According to Kan News, Lotan has been given an effectively unlimited budget in an effort to identify technologies or systems capable of reducing the danger explosive drones pose to both Israeli soldiers and civilians.

At the same time, the IDF acknowledges that one of the most serious operational gaps currently facing troops is the absence of an effective early-warning system against small explosive drones. Since this morning, at least six explosive drones have reportedly been launched toward Israel. Several succeeded in bypassing air-defense systems, crossing the border and directly striking closed military zones inside Israeli territory.

Senior IDF officials said extensive technological efforts are underway to develop a dedicated alert system for forces operating in the field. The officials added that “a dramatic breakthrough on the issue is expected very soon." Nevertheless, IDF officials have openly admitted that, under current operational conditions, the IDF still does not possess a fully effective or airtight response to the expanding drone threat.