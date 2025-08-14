Amid the extreme heat wave the IDF has made widespread adjustments to maintain the soldiers' safety. Due to the high heat index, the Ground Forces Command ordered the reduction of training and adjustments needed for ongoing activities.

The IDF Technology and Logistics Directorate is making comprehensive preparations to provide a full operational response, including reinforcing IDF bases with electricians and dedicated maintenance teams to handle malfunctions. The head of the directorate has established a special task force to manage the preparations. In the event of a fire, forces are equipped with water tanks and fire-retardant materials, ensuring readiness to respond quickly and effectively.

At the Sayerim base, where several soldiers have fainted due to the heat, soldiers were sent home early. Approximately 100 air conditioning units were installed at Sayarim, and in the bases in the Jordan Valley, every room is equipped with an air conditioner.

In the Southern Command, 498 air conditioning kits were distributed, mainly for closed tents, and 503 kits that include a generator, an air conditioner, and appropriate wires were distributed to troops in the Gaza Strip.