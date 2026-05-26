Israel’s military censor on Tuesday cleared for publication that Israel Defense Forces ground forces are operating inside Lebanon beyond the “Yellow Line," where troops had previously remained under the ceasefire agreement.

In recent days, Israeli forces have expanded their operational activity in the area, crossing the Litani River and carrying out targeted raids at various locations beyond the Yellow Line.

According to the report, the objective of the IDF ground activity is to push Hezbollah terrorists farther from the area in an effort to neutralize both the immediate threat to Israeli troops and northern communities, as well as the growing danger posed by the group’s explosive drones.

At the same time, Hezbollah-affiliated broadcaster Al-Manar reported Israeli ground advances near the Litani River basin. According to the Lebanese outlet, troop movements were also observed in the Beaufort Ridge sector in southern Lebanon.

Reports from Lebanon indicate that the main focus of IDF activity is concentrated around the village of Zawtar al-Sharqiya.

On Monday evening, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a video statement addressing the ongoing campaign against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

“We are at war with Hezbollah. In recent weeks alone, our heroic fighters have eliminated more than 600 terrorists. But we are not taking our foot off the gas pedal. I said we must press the pedal even harder," Netanyahu said.

He added: “Yes, they are launching fiber-guided drones at us. We have a special team working on this, and we will solve that too. We need to increase the strikes and the intensity. We will strike them hard."