US President Donald Trump lashed out at the media's reporting on the war with Iran on Tuesday, stating that the reporting of certain outlets is so biased that they would turn a surrender by Iran into an Iranian victory.

In a post to Truth Social, Trump wrote: "If Iran surrenders, admits their Navy is gone and resting at the bottom of the sea, and their Air Force is no longer with us, and if their entire Military walks out of Tehran, weapons dropped and hands held high, each shouting 'I surrender, I surrender' while wildly waving the representative White Flag, and if their entire remaining Leadership signs all necessary 'Documents of Surrender,' and admit their defeat to the great power and force of the magnificent U.S.A., The Failing New York Times, The China Street Journal (WSJ!), Corrupt and now Irrelevant CNN, and all other members of the Fake News Media, will headline that Iran had a Masterful and Brilliant Victory over The United States of America, it wasn’t even close. The Dumacrats and Media have totally lost their way. They have gone absolutely CRAZY!!! President DJT."

Trump previously attacked critics who have accused his administration of seeking a deal similar to the JCPOA, the 2015 Iranian nuclear agreement, which the Obama Administration signed.

In a graphic shared with millions of followers on Monday, Trump presented a stark visual comparison of American foreign policy toward the Islamic Republic. The image, styled as a “split-panel" meme, contrasts "Obama's Iran Policy" with "Trump's Iran Policy," perfectly encapsulating the current administration's total rejection of past appeasement strategies.

The left panel of the graphic features a towering stack of cash - specifically labeled "Pallets of Cash"- on wooden pallets, referencing the controversial Obama-era cash transfers to Tehran during the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Directly beside it, the panel representing "Trump's Iran Policy" depicts a powerful US Navy destroyer - the DDG 50 - firing missiles in a fiery naval battle. It is a potent illustration of overwhelming military force, signaling to the world that under Trump, America will choose strategic strength over financial concessions.