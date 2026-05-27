The intra-party clash for Houston's 18th Congressional District has concluded with a decisive victory for the younger generation.

According to projections by Decision Desk HQ, Rep. Christian Menefee is set to defeat veteran Representative Al Green in a highly contentious Democratic primary runoff.

The 37-year-old Menefee secured his footing in Washington earlier this year after winning a January special election to fill the remaining term of the late Representative Sylvester Turner. With his victory in the runoff, Menefee is virtually guaranteed a full term after the general election this fall.

The direct face-off between the two sitting lawmakers became necessary after neither candidate managed to capture the absolute majority required during the initial March 3 primary election. Green, 78, has maintained a presence on Capitol Hill for more than 20 years, but was forced into a geographic battle with his colleague due to a sweeping legislative shift.

The unusual incumbent-versus-incumbent battle erupted after Texas Republicans successfully advanced a heavily modified congressional map. Designed to generate multiple legislative pickup opportunities for the GOP ahead of the upcoming midterm elections, the redistricting plan ignited a fierce national battle over mid-decade border adjustments. In response, national Democrats launched a counter-strategy in California to mitigate the Republican gains in Texas.

Throughout his extensive tenure, Green established himself as one of the most polarizing and vocal adversaries of President Donald Trump.

His aggressive tactics on the House floor culminated in an official censure last year after he repeatedly disrupted the president's address to Congress. The friction continued into this year, when security personnel escorted Green out of Trump’s State of the Union address.

Green consistently utilized his legislative platform to weaponize the impeachment process against the president, introducing multiple articles of impeachment following Trump's return to the White House.

In February of 2025, Green announced he would work to impeach Trump after the President announced his plan to relocate Gazans and take control of the Gaza Strip.

Later that same year, in June 2025, he introduced additional articles impeaching Trump for allegedly bypassing Congress on military action against Iran, an action he labeled an abuse of power, though the House ultimately voted to table and shelve the measure.

Defending his continuous efforts to remove the commander-in-chief, Green repeatedly categorized Trump as a threat to the Republic, describing him as reckless, ruthless, lawless, and someone devolving into a dictator.