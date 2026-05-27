Republican donor and community leader Harry Adjmi praised Rep. Elise Stefanik during a recent launch event for her book Poisoned Ivies hosted alongside the Israel Justice Organization, describing the New York congresswoman as “a star in the Republican Party" and a trusted ally of the Jewish community.

Speaking before attendees, Adjmi reflected on Stefanik’s relationship with the Syrian Jewish community in Deal, New Jersey, and highlighted her widely publicized congressional questioning of university presidents over antisemitism on college campuses. He said her exchange “set in motion some of the most incredible things" by forcing universities “to wake up."

Adjmi also praised Stefanik’s political future, telling the audience he believed she could one day become governor of New York. “Wherever it takes you, you have friends in the Jewish community throughout the United States and the world," he said.