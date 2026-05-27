Rabbi Elie Weinstock spoke about moral courage and the importance of speaking with conviction during remarks at an Israel Justice Organization event honoring Rep. Elise Stefanik and the release of her book Poisoned Ivies.

Weinstock reflected on the current period of the Jewish calendar, which includes Yom HaShoah, Yom HaZikaron, Yom Ha'atzmaut, and the counting of the Omer between Passover and Shavuot.

“The only way you can progress is when you speak, is when you have resolve, and when you're willing to speak the truth," Weinstock told attendees.

Using the ritual counting of the Omer as a metaphor, the rabbi emphasized that advancement requires action and public expression. “You can’t go from one to two, to 47 to 48 to 49 without counting the Omer," he said. “You have to actually articulate it."

Weinstock connected that message to Stefanik’s public fight against antisemitism on college campuses and her congressional leadership on the issue.

“It’s not just what you do, but it’s how you speak with resolve, with purpose," he said. “You’ve been able to speak out now with your book. I think that’s a model for everyone."

He concluded by encouraging the audience to channel that spirit into “morality, courage, and perseverance."