The Jerusalem District Court on Wednesday sentenced terrorist Fadi Shweiki to 50 months in prison, along with additional penalties.

Shweiki was convicted of serious weapons offenses after selling, together with another individual, the handgun used by terrorist Uday Tamimi in the shooting attack at the Shuafat Checkpoint in October 2022. In that attack, Noa Lazar was killed and additional security guards were wounded.

The same weapon was later used by Tamimi in an attempted attack at the entrance to Ma'ale Adumim two weeks later, where he was killed by security forces.

In its ruling, the court fully adopted the evidentiary case presented by the Jerusalem District Prosecutor’s Office. The judges convicted Shweiki on multiple charges, including possession of weapons and weapon accessories, illegal acquisition of weapons, and arms trafficking.

According to the ruling, Shweiki was not merely a “casual intermediary," but a fully aware and active partner throughout the process - from the purchase of the handgun, through its financing and possession, to its final sale to the terrorist.

During sentencing arguments, prosecutors presented a firm position, emphasizing what they described as the direct connection between the illegal weapons market and the wave of terrorism in the streets.

State representatives argued that weapons offenses have become a “national scourge," with firearms passing far too easily from hand to hand and being used in violent crime, serious criminal activity, and nationalist terror attacks that endanger civilians and security forces on a daily basis.

The prosecution further stressed that in this specific case, the danger was not merely theoretical, but resulted in a deadly and tragic outcome that claimed the life of an IDF soldier.