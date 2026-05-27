תיעוד ממצלמת הגוף של הלוחם דוברות המשטרה

A report was received on Monday morning through the police emergency hotline regarding a car stolen from Bat Yam that was traveling southbound on Highway 6.

After receiving the report, the Border Police motorcycle officer identified the stolen vehicle while driving and signaled for the driver to pull over to the side of the road.

The suspect refused to comply and began fleeing the scene in reckless fashion, seriously endangering other drivers on the highway.

The motorcycle officer immediately engaged and launched a focused pursuit of the fleeing suspect until he successfully brought the vehicle to a complete stop and apprehended the driver.

The suspect arrested is a 21-year-old resident of the Bedouin diaspora communities in southern Israel. Following his arrest at the scene by the Border Police officer, he was transferred for questioning at the police station in Bat Yam.

After his initial interrogation, the suspect was brought before a judge at the Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court for a hearing on extending his detention. The court reviewed the investigative materials presented and decided to extend his remand.