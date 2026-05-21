תועד מיידה אבנים - ונעצר בעבודה דוברות המשטרה

Border Police in Judea and Samaria completed the arrest of a terrorist who was filmed by cameras throwing stones at security forces in the village of Abu Dis, adjacent to east Jerusalem.

The incident began about two weeks ago during a routine operational activity by Israeli forces in the village. The act was recorded in real time and shows a suspect who approached an armored military vehicle, threw stones at it, and immediately fled the scene, blending into the alleys.

Following the incident, the police launched an intensive operation and managed to precisely trace the suspect's identity, full personal details and place of residence. This week, Border Police entered Abu Dis to arrest the suspect at his home.

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After they raided the building and found that he was not there, detectives discovered that the suspect was at that time at his workplace inside a local business in the village. The forces moved quickly toward the business, surprised the suspect and arrested him without resistance.

Later in the week he was brought before a miltary court where investigators requested to extend his detention for the purpose of filing an indictment. The court granted the request and extended the suspect's detention at this stage until next Monday.