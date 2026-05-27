הגעת המטוס וקולות קשר מדבריו של מפקד הטייסת דובר צה"ל

The Israel Defense Forces released special footage on Wednesday afternoon showing the arrival of the Israeli Air Force’s first next-generation refueling and transport aircraft.

The aircraft, a Boeing KC-46 Pegasus nicknamed “Gideon," landed at Nevatim Airbase and was absorbed into the new refueling squadron that was inaugurated last week.

The advanced aircraft is the first of six refueling planes purchased by the Israeli Defense Ministry’s procurement mission in the United States.

Alongside the video footage, the IDF also published radio communications and remarks made by the squadron commander, identified only as Lt. Col. A., during the historic landing.

Addressing personnel at the base over the radio, the squadron commander emphasized the strategic importance of integrating the new platform into the Israeli Air Force and Israel’s broader defense establishment. He also highlighted the cooperation with the United States Air Force that helped bring the aircraft to Israel.

“Nevatim Airbase - today, together with our close partners in the U.S. Air Force, we are bringing home not only a new aircraft, but a new capability for the State of Israel," Lt. Col. A. said during the landing.

He went on to describe the aircraft’s operational capabilities, adding: “The Gideon is a force multiplier that will take the Air Force beyond any destination."

Lt. Col. A. concluded by thanking everyone involved in the procurement and integration project: “Thank you to everyone who took part. We are proud to be the crew bringing it home to the Air Force and the State of Israel."