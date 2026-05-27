The Honorable Ofir Akunis, Consul General of Israel in New York, embarked on a comprehensive, day-long tour of Staten Island on Monday, May 18, 2026. The historic visit, aimed at reinforcing the profound cultural, civic, and communal bonds between the State of Israel and Staten Island, featured high-level strategic roundtables, tours of the borough's premier historical and cultural institutions, and an evening leadership reception.

The itinerary commenced with a morning visit to the FDNY Staten Island Headquarters. Consul General Akunis was welcomed by Chief David Simms, the FDNY Staten Island Borough Commander, who led an extensive tour of the remarkable, state-of-the-art facility. The delegation viewed the facility’s advanced rescue equipment and specialized training areas where New York’s Bravest prepare for emergency operations. A deeply moving highlight of the morning was the opportunity to speak with active first responders and veterans who served the city and nation during the tragedy of September 11, 2001.

The Consul General then traveled to Staten Island Borough Hall for an official tour and a diplomatic roundtable hosted by Borough President Vito Fossella.

The high-level meeting brought together key borough leaders to engage in crucial discussions regarding community security, public safety, and enhanced mutual cooperation between the borough and the Jewish State. Joining Borough President Fossella at the roundtable was the Richmond County District Attorney’s Office, represented by Ashleigh Owens, Chief Assistant District Attorney, who highlighted the office's ongoing work in community protection and justice. The law enforcement perspective was further strengthened by Chief Terence Hurson, Executive Officer of Patrol Borough Staten Island, who was accompanied by Staten Island’s top police brass to discuss localized security strategies and the safety of the borough's diverse communities.

In the afternoon, the delegation experienced a guided tour of Historic Richmond Town, New York City’s premier living-history village and museum complex. Spanning over 100 acres, Historic Richmond Town preserves and interprets three centuries of daily life on Staten Island from the colonial era through the early 20th century. The Consul General explored the historic core’s beautifully preserved original structures, trade shops, and courthouses, observing firsthand how ordinary Americans lived and worked across generations.

The afternoon concluded with a visit to the Joan & Alan Bernikow Jewish Community Center (JCC) of Staten Island, located on Manor Road. Orit Lender, Executive Director and CEO of the JCC, provided a tour of the expansive campus. As the flagship building of the JCC’s footprint across the borough, the Bernikow facility stands as a vibrant hub for social services, youth programming, and senior care, representing the pride and joy of the Staten Island Jewish community.

The momentous day culminated in a grand dinner and dessert reception, bringing together an esteemed crowd of Staten Island’s leading Rabbis, communal leaders, and civic advocates.

The undisputed highlight of the evening was the presentation of a historic Joint Proclamation issued by the Council of Jewish Organizations of Staten Island (COJO) and the JCC of Staten Island. Presenting this landmark declaration alongside COJO President Mendy Mirocznik and JCC CEO Orit Lender were Ben Nezhberg, COJO Board Chairman, and Ari Weiss, COJO Security Chairman and Coordinator of Staten Island Shomrim.

In recognition of his distinguished service and deep friendship with the borough, the Joint Proclamation officially decreed that May 18 will permanently be recorded and memorialized on the official records of both COJO and the JCC as "The Hon. Ofir Akunis Day." Furthermore, the proclamation formally bestowed upon Consul General Akunis the prestigious distinction of being named an Honorary Member of the Staten Island Jewish Community.

"It was an absolute privilege to welcome Consul General Ofir Akunis to Staten Island to witness the extraordinary vitality, diversity, and patriotism of our borough," said Mendy Mirocznik, President of COJO. "We owe a debt of profound gratitude to Borough President Vito Fossella, who proved once again what a remarkably gracious host and steadfast friend he is to both our local community and the State of Israel. From the halls of Borough Hall to the heroic firefighters who stood on the front lines of 9/11, our dedicated law enforcement leaders, the District Attorney's office, and vibrant communal organizations, Staten Island speaks with one clear voice.

"It is deeply meaningful and beautiful that this historic gathering takes place as we approach the holiday of Shavuot. Shavuot represents the ultimate theme of unity, harmony, and love-reflecting how the Jewish people stood together as one single heart and soul at the foot of Mount Sinai, prepared to receive the Decalogue and the Torah. This visit, capped off by naming May 18th in the Consul General's honor and welcoming him as a permanent part of our community fabric, perfectly mirrors that sacred spirit of togetherness. It has profoundly deepened the unbreakable bond of solidarity, shared values, and mutual respect that unites us all."

"I want to express my deepest gratitude to Mendy Mirocznik, Orit Lender, COJO, the JCC, and the entire Staten Island community for their exceptionally warm hospitality and for leading such an insightful, comprehensive tour," stated Consul General Ofir Akunis. "My sincere thanks also go to Borough President Vito Fossella for being such a gracious host at Borough Hall, to the District Attorney's office for their critical insights, and to Chief David Simms and his remarkable crew at the FDNY for welcoming us to their headquarters and allowing us to stand with true heroes.

"Seeing firsthand the incredible dedication of your civic leaders, first responders, and community advocates has been truly inspiring. The definitive challenge our world faces today is the absolute necessity for bold leadership and the courage to stand up unyieldingly for what is right. It is our shared, sacred responsibility to lead with conviction, to speak truth to history, and to protect the values that safeguard our societies. The profound solidarity I experienced today on Staten Island reinforces that when we stand together with moral clarity, we ensure a safer, stronger future for both Israel and the United States."

"We are overjoyed to have hosted Consul General Akunis at our flagship Joan & Alan Bernikow building, which serves as the heart of Jewish life and community care on the island," stated Orit Lender, Executive Director and CEO of the JCC. "This visit underscores the vital role that local cultural, civic, and social institutions play in fostering international friendship. The joint proclamation presented tonight by our unified communal leadership stands as a testament to our ongoing commitment to unity, heritage, and collaborative strength."

The historic visit concluded with renewed commitments to cultural exchange, community safety initiatives, and continued partnership between the Consulate General of Israel and the leadership of Staten Island.