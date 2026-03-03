Israel’s Consul General in New York, Ofir Akunis, spoke about the joint US-Israeli operation in Iran in an interview with CNN, saying Israel is doing what needs to be done to save Western civilization.

“There's never been closer collaboration between the United States of America and the State of Israel. I think that it's very important," said Akunis.

“I think that we are in historical days. It's very important that in the end of this operation, we'll see a totally a different world, a world without the Ayatollahs," he continued, adding that democracy cannot be forced on the Iranian people but the hope is that they will decide to go down that path.

“We cannot force them to do it but, as you know, we are doing what we need to do to save the Western civilization against, and we talked about it during the last operation, we talked about the intercontinental missiles and the nuclear sites in Iran. So we are saving the Western civilization right now, and we are doing it together," stated Akunis.