הקמפיין בטיימס סקוור דוברות הקונסולייה הישראלית בניו יורק

As part of what officials described as a strategic public diplomacy effort, the Israeli consulate launched a large-scale campaign in the heart of the famous Manhattan landmark.

The massive digital screens across the square display a clear message aimed at a global audience: Hezbollah is the force preventing the peoples of the region from achieving stability and peace.

The campaign, initiated by Israeli Consul General Ofir Akunis in cooperation with the Foreign Ministry, seeks to create a sharp distinction between the Lebanese state and its citizens and the Hezbollah terror organization.

“Peace with Lebanon is possible - and soon," Akunis declared following the launch of the campaign. “Hezbollah is an Iranian proxy that has destroyed Lebanon, and the world must understand that it is the only obstacle to lasting peace."

According to Akunis, “The campaign is another step in Israel’s public diplomacy and differentiation effort between Hezbollah and Lebanon. More importantly, it is essential to understand that Hezbollah is an Iranian forward unit attempting to undermine the stability of the region and the entire world. The direct connection between Hezbollah and Iran is especially important in showing how interconnected the different arenas are."