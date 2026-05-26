The Home Front Command announced that starting Today (Tuesday), it will provide preliminary alerts for rocket and missile fire from Lebanon when operational conditions allow.

The preliminary alert will be distributed through the Home Front Command app, the Home Front Command Personal Message Platform (CB), the National Emergency Portal, and the Home Front Command Telegram channels.

The preparation time provided by the preliminary alert for this threat will be relatively short and will vary according to the distance from the source of the launch:

* Confrotation Line - several seconds before sirens sound.

* Northern region - up to approximately one minute before sirens sound.

* Rest of the country - up to approximately two minutes before sirens sound.

Upon receiving an early warning regarding incoming fire from Lebanon, the public is instructed to move closer to a protected space so that, upon the sound of sirens, they can enter it within the required protection time for their area.

The Home Front Command emphasized that there may be cases in which a siren will sound without a prior early warning. Likewise, there may be cases in which an early warning is issued, but no alert (siren) ultimately follows.

The Home Front Command says that it will continue to examine and improve its civilian alert capabilities to provide the public with additional time to safely reach protected spaces wherever possible.

Commander of the Home Front Command, MG Rafi Milo, commented: “Out of a deep commitment to civilian safety and improving protective capabilities, we have completed a professional process aimed at providing preliminary alerts for launches from Lebanese territory as well. The purpose of this initiative is to provide the public with additional preparation time prior to receiving an alert."