אוריה קשת משדר בזמן האזעקה i24NEWS

Dramatic moments unfolded live on-air on Tuesday as i24NEWS northern Israel correspondent Uriya Keshet found himself in the middle of a heavy missile barrage as he reported from an impact site.

During the broadcast, loud explosions could be heard from over the crew's heads, as Keshet is seen lying on the ground in an attempt to protect himself.

"We hear additional sirens and interceptions that are happening at the moment above us," Keshet reported while still on the ground. He described how an interceptor fragment was falling at that moment in a nearby field, starting a fire. "It is unclear if these are launches from Iran or Lebanon, but we are seeing a huge amount of interceptors."

Presenter Sharon Gal, who was anchoring the broadcast from the studio, voiced support for the reporter, saying: “We’re staying with you on this shot. This is exactly what you should do when you’re on an open road. The fire is continuing even at this moment."

Gal emphasized the importance of adhering to Home Front Command guidelines, especially for field teams exposed to danger.

Keshet went on to describe the impossible reality facing residents of the area: “This is the daily reality for northern residents in recent days. While we are at the scene where a woman was killed in the last barrage, the fire continues non-stop. We counted at least four to five major interceptions right above us."