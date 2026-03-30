A 20-year-old terrorist from Jatt will be charged today (Monday) on suspicion of attempted murder on terrorist grounds, following a stabbing attack in Ramat Gan that left the city’s religious council chairman, Gedalyahu Ben Shimon, seriously injured.

The attack occurred about two weeks ago when the assailant ambushed Ben Shimon from behind near the Bialik Mall in Ramat Gan, stabbing him multiple times.

The terrorist fled the scene, but police launched a brief manhunt and arrested him a few blocks away. The knife used in the attack was also recovered.

“An intensive investigation, including the collection of extensive evidence, has provided a solid evidentiary basis against the terrorist who carried out the attack," the police said.