לפיד מכחיש בתגובה לשאלת ערוץ 7: לא היה דיל עם ש"ס צילום: ערוץ 7

Opposition leader Yair Lapid firmly denied claims that his party had reached an agreement with Shas regarding the municipal rabbinical election in Kiryat Ono.

Speaking during a faction meeting of Yesh Atid, Lapid rejected reports of a political arrangement behind the vote.

“There is no deal between me and Shas. I did not speak with Aryeh Deri or anyone else about this issue. I’ve heard all the stories," Lapid said in response to a question from Arutz Sheva-Israel National News.

He added, “We have no agreements. We rely on our representatives in the local authorities."

Lapid also questioned the need for orthodox city rabbis in secular municipalities. “I don’t understand why secular cities need orthodox rabbis at all. Is it only to arrange jobs for one another?" he said.

In the election for the position of city rabbi of Kiryat Ono held Sunday, Rabbi Yitzhak Verdi, the candidate backed by Shas, was elected.

His victory was reportedly made possible following an alleged arrangement between Mayor Michal Rosenstein, a representative of Yesh Atid, and Shas representatives.

Rosenstein chose not to support the Religious Zionist candidate, Lt. Col. (res.) Rabbi Roee Margalit, instead favoring the haredi candidate - despite the party to which she belongs frequently opposing the haredi factions.