As part of IDF troops’ forward defensive posture in southern Lebanon, an Israeli Air Force aircraft identified a UAV in flight that posed a threat to IDF troops in the area.

The UAV landed, and a terrorist from the Hezbollah terrorist organization arrived to retrieve it. In a swift defensive response, an Israeli Air Force aircraft struck and eliminated the terrorist.

"The Israeli Air Force will continue to operate in defense of and in support of IDF troops in southern Lebanon," the IDF warned.

On Tuesday, Israel’s military censor cleared for publication that Israel Defense Forces ground forces are operating inside Lebanon beyond the "Yellow Line," where troops had previously remained under the ceasefire agreement.

In recent days, Israeli forces have expanded their operational activity in the area, crossing the Litani River and carrying out targeted raids at various locations beyond the Yellow Line.

According to the report, the objective of the IDF ground activity is to push Hezbollah terrorists farther from the area in an effort to neutralize both the immediate threat to Israeli troops and northern communities, as well as the growing danger posed by the group’s explosive drones.